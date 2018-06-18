Bestselling author from Long Crendon to give illustrated talk at village library

An award-winning author will give a talk in her home village of Long Crendon about her latest novel.

Sharon Bolton, who lives in the village with her family, had her debut novel, Sacrifice, made into a Hollywood film starring Radha Mitchell, Rupert Graves and David Robb, and her second, Awakening, won the Mary Higgins Clark award.

A Sunday Times bestselling author, described as ‘the high priestess of English rural gothic’, Sharon will give an illustrated talk at the library on Thursday, July 5, on The Craftsman, and tickets are now on sale.

They cost £5, to include a glass of wine or soft drink on arrival. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start and volunteer librarians hope enough support will be given to this event to enable regular Meet the Author events to take place in the village.

Sharon grew up in a cotton-mill town in Lancashire and worked in marketing and public relations before giving her career up in 2000 to become a mother and writer.

In 2014 she was awarded the Crime Writers Association’s Dagger in the Library for her entire body of work, which now numbers 11 books.

Much of Sharon’s inspiration comes from her Lancashire roots, as well as on countryside walks with her rabbit-chasing lurcher.

She said: “This will be the first talk I’ve given at Long Crendon library, but it is long overdue.

“The people of Long Crendon have supported me from the very beginning, before I even had a publishing deal, have given me lots of ideas for stories, and have even inspired a few characters. I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Tickets are available from the library. If you would like to attend the talk but can’t get to Long Crendon Library, please email emmatate@btinternet.com or call Diana on 01844 201946 to reserve a seat.