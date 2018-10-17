Best-selling writer to call at Long Crendon library for meet the author evening

There’s another literary treat in store in Long Crendon early in November.

Following on from its successful first sell-out Meet the Author event in July, Long Crendon Community Library will welcome novelist Elizabeth Buchan for its second author talk on Thursday, November 1.

Elizabeth is married to Benjamin Buchan, grandson of John Buchan – best known for his classic novel The Thirty-Nine Steps.

The audience will hear how she began her writing career as a blurb writer at Penguin Books.

She graduated from the University of Kent with a double honours degree in English and history and after marrying and having two children, she became fiction editor at Random House before later leaving to write full time, something she planned to do since childhood.

Elizabeth’s latest novel, The New Mrs Clifton, is a Sunday Times bestseller and she will talk about this gripping novel, set at the end of the Second World War.

The story is about Gus, an interrogation officer who is reunited with his English family after returning from Germany.

But he shocks them when he reveals his new bride is German, especially as he has a fiancée waiting for him at home.

Elizabeth, who has family connections in the area, has written 14 novels with another to be published soon, a non-fiction book about Beatrix Potter, other works and short stories, which are broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and published in magazines and she reviews for the Sunday Times (UK) and is patron of the Guildford Book Festival.

She will talk about her career as a writer at Long Crendon library, which has tickets on sale now, priced £5, to include a glass of wine or soft drink.

There is limited seating in the library so ensure your seat by booking early.

If you cannot get to the library you can reserve seats by calling Diana on 01844 201946. Doors open on November 1 at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.