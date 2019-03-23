BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce to open school fun run in Thame

Popular BBC Radio 2 presenter and local man, Ken Bruce, is making a date with Lord Williams’s School in Thame on Saturday, April 27, to open its annual 5k Fun Run.

The event, now in its third year, saw over 250 fun runners taking on the challenge last year, and organisers are aiming to make it even bigger this time around.

Setting off from the Upper School, Oxford Road, at 1pm, after a fun warm-up - courtesy of Thame Leisure Centre - the event will see entrants taking on a 5k challenge and obstacle course, including tyres, a cargo net and hay bales, with additional colour stations dotted around the course so fun runners get pelted with powder as they go!

The 5K route offers a mixed terrain - perfect for runners and joggers looking for a warm-up to a bigger event like the Thame 10k, as well as families looking to soak up some springtime ‘fun in the sun’. With music and entertainment on the day as well as a raffle and refreshments, it promises to be a fun-packed afternoon for all.

Ken said: “I’m delighted to open this year’s Lord Williams’s School Fun Run and am looking forward to seeing all the fun runners in action on the day. So, whether you’re a pupil at the school, a parent, a local business, or even a hardy walker or runner, get yourselves signed up, as it promises to be a fantastic event for all ages and abilities. Let’s aim for an even bigger turnout than last year.”

Lord Williams’s PTA Chair, Karen Shardlow, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing this event back to Thame in support of LWS and are encouraging everyone in the community to get involved; whether you have a child at the school, have been a pupil of the school, are a business or running club, or simply just want to support something local, our fun run is a fantastic event for all - no matter what your age or level of fitness.”

As part of the fundraising event, each participant who crosses the finish line will receive a souvenir medal and all fun runners are being encouraged to raise as much sponsorship as they can.

Karen added: “All money raised from the event will go towards funding essential school equipment and resources which enhance children’s learning and education during their time at LWS. For example, last year we raised £4,000 from the event which has helped to fund items including, interactive whiteboards, picnic benches and new school football and cricket kits.”

It is hoped local businesses will once again join in the fun with last year’s event welcoming entrants from Stuart Barr Furniture, Thame Cricket Club and Thame Runners.

Entry is £10 per person and you can register online at https://lws5k.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information about LWS, visit http://www.lordwilliams.oxon.sch.uk/