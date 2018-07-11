Band formed in Thame kicks off main stage events at music festival

A band formed during a fun bet in a pub in Thame will open the main stage events at this year’s music festival.

Thame Town Music Festival gets underway on Friday, July 13, with a classical concert in St Mary’s Church, the only event in the whole two-day showcase which is paid for.

Tom McCorkell and William Edward, who formed OMYO after chatting in the James Figg pub some years ago, are first with their full band in a fabulous line-up on the main stage, headlined later on Saturday, July 14, by Dr Feelgood.

Artists will be playing at venues across the town and admission is free to all. Friday, July 13, in the Barns Centre is the TTMF18 Songwriters Competition Final, where the 10 finalists will play their winning entries to a panel of music industry judges to win a fantastic career enhancing prize. Admission is also free.

The classical concert in St Mary’s Church features Ann Mackay and Jack Gibbons playing a programme from Bach to Broadway via Chopin, Puccini, Rachmaninoff, Gerscwhin and Cole Porter.

Festival chairman, Simon Davidmann, said: “We are very pleased to be able to include some new venues to host music and I encourage you to walk around Thame and visit as many of the venues as you can, especially the places you don’t normally go. You may be surprised at just how much variety and quality this town has.

“I also urge you to visit at least one of the Convention sessions in the Barns Centre, which are also free, on Saturday. We have some of the music industry’s leading speakers giving advice and war stories from the perspective of the artists, managers, producers, record companies, festival directors and more. It’s not just for musicians, anyone who likes a good story or to hear sound advice will be highly entertained.

“The music should be incredible. I am thrilled we have such a strong line-up and are able to showcase so many styles. The classical concert is a real coup for us, as is being able to attract such a quality list of performers. Personally, starting with Bach and finishing with Dr Feelgood sounds like the perfect weekend to me.”

For the full programme visit www.thametownmusicfestival.org