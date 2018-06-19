Bake-off winner to join Thame Food Festival line-up

A winner from TV’s Great British Bake Off – Candice Brown - will be joining the star-studded line-up of chefs and bakers at Thame Food Festival in September.

Since her success in 2016, Candice has been a regular columnist for The Sunday Times’ magazine, baked on This Morning and Christmas Kitchen and become one of the ambassadors for Love British Food.

Their celebration of Great British Food culminates in British Food Fortnight in September, with the middle weekend being that of Thame Food Festival on September 29 and 30.

Candice will join a line-up of top names in the industry, including prominent local chefs Raymond Blanc and Chris Wheeler, alongside another GBBO contestant Jane Beedle, and Jane Devonshire who was Masterchef winner in 2016.

Candice will be on stage with Matt Evers, her partner of Dancing on Ice fame during the last series, and they will be doing a joint demonstration called ’Dancing on Icing Sugar’ on Sunday, September 30.

The festival offers a host of interactive demonstrations, artisan food suppliers, hot street food stalls and lots of shopping opportunities.

There will be a dog show by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, many children’s activities by Thomley, demonstrations by the WI at Denman College, plus a large marquee filled with enticing kitchenalia and vintage pieces by Humble Country.

There will be a Festivales bar, botanical gin garden, and a programme of live music on a dedicated stage.

As part of the demonstrations, there will also be the opportunity for meeting the chefs and bakers and possibly even get some book signings, such as Candice’s very first book, Comfort (Ebury Press) which was released in 2017.

Patron and event co-ordinator Lotte Duncan said: “The planning for this year’s event is well underway and we are delighted that Candice will be joining our other lovely chefs and bakers. We are really building on the success of last year and making the event a real destination where people will want to spend the day.”