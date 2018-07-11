Badminton duo from Thame go for world record

Two teenagers have made a world record attempt on the longest singles badminton marathon.

Max Spokes, 17, head boy at Lord Williams’s School in Thame, and Rohan Smith, 18, from Chinnor, played for 25 hours and 34 minutes from 1pm on Saturday, July 7 until 3pm on Sunday, July 8. The current world record stands at 25 hours and 25 minutes.

The marathon was held at Wycombe Badminton Centre and the players were allowed 5 minute breaks per hour of play.

They have also raised £1,150 so far for Macmillan Cancer Support in tribute of a family friend whose mother died of cancer.

Max said: “We would like to say thank you to the various Badminton England umpires who came a long way to officiate for us, for the several friends we had to adjudicate our attempt for Guinness, to Wycombe badminton Centre for being so supportive in letting us use their courts throughout the night, to all the friends and family who came along to support us and to my dear friend Tommy Richards who stayed with us for the whole attempt and took the photo of us at the end.”

The players now have to wait for verification of the record.