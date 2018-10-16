Aylesbury vet up for national award

A vet from Aylesbury has reached the final four of a national award - and there are just two days left in the public vote.

Katie Robinson has been nominated in the ‘Vet of the Year’ category at the eVet Drug Vet of the Year awards.

She qualified as a vet in 2000 and started work for Hampden Vets, based in Aylesbury, a year later.

Katie said: “I rode a pony as a child and it was then that I decided I wanted a job where I could work with horses.

“I was quite academic so wanted something that needed qualifications.”

The 42-year-old says she loves the variety of work but that the hardest part of the job is the out-of-hours rota.

This year Katie became equine clinical director at the vets which means that she manages a team of nine vets dealing with horses.

Katie, who lives in Chinnor added: “The highlight for me this year was seeing a horse that had a terrible radial fracture go back out into the field and seeing him being ridden again.”

Voting for the eVet Drug Vet of the Year closes on Thursday October 18 ahead of the awards ceremony at Cheltenham racecourse in November.

To vote for Katie visit www.horseandhound.co.uk/archives/vote-evetdrug-vet-year-667398