Aylesbury Vale residents encouraged to keep an eye out for bee swarms

Homeowners across Aylesbury Vale are being encouraged to keep an eye out for swarms of honeybees this year, particularly throughout the summer months.

The Mid Bucks Beekeepers Association are providing their annual free collection service if you do spot a bee swarm anywhere in the Aylesbury Vale district.

Brian Bush, the Mid Bucks Beekeepers Association's swarm officer said: "Swarming is the way honeybees in the wild increase the number of colonies.

"Half the bees in a colony leave with the old queen to search for a new home whilst the remaining bees raise a new queen.

"Before leaving the colony the swarming bees fill their stomachs with honey and are generally fairly docile.

"A swarm of up to 30,000 bees is, however, a quite frightening sight when they descend into a back garden.

"After a few minutes they will collect into a ‘ball’ around their queen and may hang in a bush or tree for a few minutes or hours - occasionally they will be there for a couple of days.

"Swarms have a much greater survival rate if they are collected and housed by a beekeeper."

Last summer the public reported more than thirty swarms to the Mid Bucks Beekeeping Association's swarm line but in previous years the beekeepers have dealt with more than 300 calls in a single swarming season.

If you notice a swarm this summer you can report it by ringing the association's swarm line on 07770 370132 or e-mailing the swarm officer on swarm@mbbka.org.uk.