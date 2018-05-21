Aylesbury theatre welcomes gingham gifts

Have you got any old denim or gingham clothing that you no longer wear?

Florence Nightingale Hospice, Vivo D’Arte and Aylesbury Waterside Theatre are encouraging members of the community to donate denim and checked clothing, in a bid to encourage upcycling and support your local hospice charity.

Suitable items will be used as costumes in this year’s Stage Experience production of Whistle Down the Wind, from Thursday to Saturday, August 16 to 18.

The donated items will then be laundered and re-donated back to the Florence Nightingale retail stores for sale.

The production will serve as a theatrical catwalk showcasing the clothing items available in Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity outlets.

The wardrobe department at Vivo D’arte are requesting clothing including dungarees, pinafore dresses, denim jeans, checked shirts and blouses and denim or gingham dresses suitable for ages eight to 25.

Drop-off points include all Florence Nightingale Hospice charity shops in Aylesbury and the surrounding areas, including Thame, Haddenham and Wendover. Items can also be donated at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Saturday, June 2.

Whistle Down The Wind by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jim Steinman is based on the book of the same title by Mary Hayley Bell, which was turned into a 1961 movie in the hands of Richard Attenborough.

The musical is set in a small, deeply religious town in Louisiana during the 1950s.

A poor farming family led by father, Boone, and his three children, Swallow, Brat and Poor Baby, have recently buried their mother and are still struggling with the grief.

As Christmas approaches and the family cannot afford any presents or luxuries, the three children are desperate to find something to hold on to and believe in.

One day, they find an injured stranger hiding in their rundown barn.

To find out how the story ends in this full-scale production complete with live orchestra, visit atgtickets.com/aylesbury