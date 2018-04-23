Aylesbury reggae star scoops top honour at music awards

Aylesbury reggae artist Christopher Grant is celebrating after scooping the scene’s top award.

Born on the beautiful island of Jamaica and now residing in Aylesbury, Christopher - who also goes by his reggae name Chris Da Ambassada - is an international recording, award-winning reggae artist making waves across the scene with his talents.

Aylesbury's very own reggae artist of the year with his wife and award

And the he was ‘buzzing’ after picking up the award for Best Reggae Artist at the 2018 Premier Gospel Awards in London.

“Wow! I’m just so overwhelmed,” Chris said.

“I’m grateful for what God is doing in this season of my life. Saturday night was amazing.”

It is yet another honour Chris brings back to his hometown Aylesbury and he said he remains passionate about what he does with his goal to bring positive changes to as many lives as he can reach through his music and ministry and generally be an inspiration to people.

Winner! Chris on stage where he is at his best

“In these times that we’re living in we see a lot of negativity in the news and media all over the world,” Chris said.

“I personally want to use my music as a channel to encourage and motivate others. It’s so important to me that I use my life experiences to show that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I want to bring a positive change to the mindset of today’s youth and create one with a ‘can do’ attitude. When I look around me it seems violence is promoted in a lot of the music listened to by our youth. I believe that I was called specifically by God to be an Ambassador for His Kingdom, with a unique sound and style that can bring changes to the world.”

Ambassada’s stance is refreshing as he promotes positivity in his songs, which will be listened to by the same young audience he aims to reach.

This year has already been huge for Ambassada but there is still so much more to come. Currently he is adding the finishing touches to his second album which is set to be released later this year. Based on his work so far, it promises to be what they call in the industry - a banger.

Chris added: “I’d like to say a Big thank you to Premier Gospel for giving me the award, it is such an honour. Most importantly I give thanks to my Lord Jesus for the anointing He has placed on my life. I am truly grateful to have a supportive wife and kids who have stuck with me through it all, thank you my Princess and Princes. My amazing family and friends who motivate and encourage me at the right time, I appreciate you all.

“Also, I would like to echo a big thank you to Reminiss at Silent Minds from the UK and DJ Shane Harris Heavenly Waves from Canada. These guys are the fantastic producers whoe helped me to turn my thoughts into songs. Thanks to everyone who supported and took this journey with me from the beginning.

“Finally, a big thank you to my manager Marcus from Tru-Life Promotions and his team for all their help and support through this process.”

For more info on Chris and his music visit www.chrisdaambassada.com

