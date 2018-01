On what would have been the late pop star David Bowie’s 71st birthday, we look back at some of his unforgettable live performances across the UK including his gig at Friars in Aylesbury.

From Aylesbury to London and Livingston, the Ziggy Stardust singer played in some surprising locations and venues, including a former roller disco in Leeds. We may have lost Bowie in 2016, but his legend lives on through these iconic images.