Art studio in Thame to become creative hub, says new owner

The new owner of an art studio in Thame is aiming to bring a creative hub to the town.

Delphine Art Studio, in Upper High Street, is now under the management of Lisa Norgate-Barnes who recently hosted a launch party.

Lisa Norgate-Barnes at Delphine Art

Lisa said: “I want art to become more accessible and inclusive, I see Delphine Art Studio as a central hub for local artists to exhibit their work and run workshops as well as having an accessible space for adults and children to use to see the art work and take part in activities. I want the creative hub to be a real asset to the Thame community.’

The hub includes an art café, serving a selection of hot and cold drinks as well as locally made cakes, open seven days a week.

There is also a studio space that can be rented out by local artists to run groups and masterclasses developing skills in different mediums, whether young, old, amateur or professional. One of the first workshops taking place is by Mark Fennell RBSA, a local artist from Brill, who will be teaching beginners how to paint in oils.

The exhibition space will feature work by local artists, and Ruth Aslett and Stephanie Fisher are among the first to exhibit.

Delphine Art Studio is a member of the Professional Picture Framers Association and their framer has over 30 years’ experience in framing.

There is also work from key stage one children from Brill Primary School and the older children from Tetsworth Primary School on display.

Lisa’s team run a free art homework club from 3pm to 5pm every Tuesday giving parents and children an opportunity to access art materials and support for homework. There is also a Monday evening still life drawing club, among many other classes.

Lisa added: “I wanted the artwork of local children to take part in our exhibitions so that they can see their artwork on the walls alongside local artists and understand that art is for everyone no matter what your age.”

Lisa has many years of experience working in business and training, and was an interim operations manager at The Art Room, a charity with a pioneering approach to boosting children’s mental well-being.

Visit www.delphineartstudio.com