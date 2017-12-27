Argos recall chair due to safety fears

Argos has recalled a range of chairs, which could unexpectedly break when sat upon.

Anyone having purchased the Hygena Angel Chair between December 1 2016 and July 13 2017 is being advised to stop using the chair immediately, as the glue which holds the chair legs together may failing and cause the chair to break.

The product in question

The retail giant have said that they have only found the issue to affect a small number of items, but as a precaution, are providing replacement legs with an updated design which has improved the chair’s strength.

The replacement parts can be ordered online for home delivery, free of charge. Full instructions will be included, as will four replacement bolts.

There are three varieties of the chair available: Pink: (catalogue number 487/5657), Yellow: (number 497/1094) and Blue (453/7799).

To order replacement legs, customers can visit https://www.clickspares.co.uk/angel/ and enter their chosen delivery address. The parts should then be sent out within 2-3 working days (UK) or 4-5 days (ROI), free of charge.

Chairs purchased after the dates stated are not affected, as the supplier is now using an updated design for the legs and independent testing has shown that this has improved the overall quality and strength of the chair.

Further questions can be addressed to Argos by calling 0345 6402020.