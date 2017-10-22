Are you Britain’s Best Cook? The BBC want you for a new TV show starring Mary Berry

The BBC is looking for Britain’s best cooks, to roast, boil and and bake it off in a new prime-time TV show.

Britain’s Best Cook - the clue’s in the name - will be crowned following a search for 10 great cooks to compete for the title.

And the winner will, as well as winning over the British public, have to convince Britain’s most revered judge, Mary Berry.

Producers KEO Films say they are looking for cooks with a passion for creating dishes for themselves and their family - whether their best-loved creations are “succulent pork belly with perfect crackling, an ingenious twist on chicken curry, or an irresistible chocolate pudding.”

Budding cooks, who must be aged 18 or over, can apply online, at www.britainsbestcook.co.uk, or contact the producers directly at bestcook@keofilms.com, or by writing to Britain’s Best Cook at Keo films, 9 - 10 Great Sutton Street, London EC1V 0BX.

Closing date is Tuesday 31st October.