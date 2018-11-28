Architects from Thame win national prize for stunning extension of listed cottage

A stunning extension to a listed cottage has won national recognition for an architects practice in Thame.

Lynn Palmer Architects has won the Build It Magazine 2018 for the listed building extension on High Street, Long Crendon, for ‘Best Architect for an Extension or Renovation’.

Lynn and her team were presented with the award in London at an event hosted by celebrated comedian, actor and presenter Miles Jupp. The evening brings together, architects, manufacturers and key industry figures in recognition of innovation and excellence in the custom and self-build home sector.

The design at 43 High Street was shortlisted by an expert panel of judges chaired by Build It magazine editor Chris Bates.

The challenge at the cottage was that it was listed, thatched and set on a steeply sloping site. The design solution to provide views of the long garden was to put the living space on the upper floor. See more at https://www.lpalmerarchitects.com/best-laid-plans/

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Recognition at a national level is a considerable achievement. Lynn Palmer Architects are by industry standards a relatively new and upcoming practice, to have achieved such recognition so early on can only hint at the calibre of future projects.

“With an office full of young and energetic architects and technologists headed up by Lynn, all of which are so talented and passionate about what they do, means this is only the beginning. With more exciting projects in the pipeline, we will no doubt see and hear a lot more from Lynn Palmer Architects Ltd.”