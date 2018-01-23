Antenatal classes launched in Thame to help face fears of birth

An active antenatal class designed to dispel the fear of birth is launching in Thame.

Daisy Birthing anchors active birth and antenatal education to a woman’s breath, body and movement, which can help mothers-to-be turn any negative perception of birth into a positive experience.

The birthing classes, approved by the Federation of Antenatal Educators (FEDANT), will run on Tuesday evenings at the Red Kite Family Centre in 6-week terms, and they begin in February.

All birth choices are supported and the classes educate women not only about active birth but also relaxation and breathing exercises, along with topics such as medical interventions and inductions to promote a more positive pregnancy, enabling women to prepare.

The classes aim to promote a more enjoyable pregnancy, taking women through yoga based movements which can help with common problems including carpal tunnel syndrome, heartburn and swollen hands and feet. The classes include antenatal education and finish with a relaxation enabling mums-to-be to take some time out.

Classes are welcoming to all mums-to-be from 14 weeks and can be adapted to most pregnancy-related medical conditions.

Fiona Dite, who runs The Daisy Foundation classes in Thame, said: “I am so pleased to be launching Daisy Birthing here in Thame – it is wonderful to be bringing unbiased positive birth education to women, empowering them to make the choices they need and giving them the opportunity to take some time out of a busy week to relax and focus on themselves and their bump.”

Birthing classes are just a small part of what The Daisy Foundation has to offer women and their birthing partners, with Active Birthing workshops also available, a parent course launching in late spring and mother and baby classes starting later in the year.

For more information about classes in Thame, contact Fiona Dite on 07868 708131 email Fiona-dite@thedaisyfoundation.com or https://www.facebook.com/DaisyFoundationThame/