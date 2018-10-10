Anniversary concert in Thame for Crendon Chamber Orchestra

The musicians of Crendon Chamber Orchestra celebrate 21 years of music making with a special concert in Thame.

The CCO welcomes back Simon Walton for the concert which includes wonderful music by Elgar, Britten, Vaughan Williams, Tippett and Debussy.

The audience will also have an opportunity to hear music written for harp and strings with Claire Haynes as soloist.

The concert is being performed at St Mary’s Church, Thame, on Saturday, October 13, at 7.30pm.

The CCO evolved over a number of years mainly through the involvement and enthusiasm of Angela and Eric Orgill.

The orchestra began its life as a small baroque group in 1980 and became a fully-fledged string orchestra in 1997 with an average complement of 20 to 25 players drawn from across the region.

The orchestra offers a unique opportunity to play and hear some of the great works in the string orchestra repertoire from 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

English music has always featured strongly in concerts through works by Purcell, Elgar, Vaughan Williams, Britten, Holst, Tippett, Tavener and Walton.

The orchestra has benefited from a rich variety of musical directors, initially with Tony Freeth who was actively involved with music education and development in the Aylesbury area. Dr Jonathan Williams became principal conductor and worked with the orchestra for eight years.

Since then the policy has been to invite a variety of leading conductors/directors including John Lubbock, Paul Barritt, David Le Page, Roger Coull, Robert Salter and Simon Walton.

Tickets for the concert at adults £13.50, students £5, under 14 free, on the door or from Foregolf, Buttermarket Thame. For more details call 07801 591730.