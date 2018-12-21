Anniversary celebration for Thame Cycling Club

Members of Thame Cycling Club celebrated their 5th anniversary at a Christmas party held at the new Thame Town Cricket Clubhouse.

This was a double celebration with the club announcing their alliance with Thame Town Cricket Club which will become the new home for the cyclists from January 1.

This is a major development for the cycling club that has become a key constituent of the local community.

In the last five years the club has grown and now offers not only local supervised club rides to suit a variety of abilities, but many events and trips to different locations across Europe. These included trips to Majorca and the Pyrenees, and participation in a 24-hour race at the famous Le Mans circuit in France.

Iain Smith, chairman, who cut the cake, said: “This is an exciting time for the club as we enter the next stage of our development. We are fortunate now to have a ‘home’ that we can operate from and will now offer more services to the local community.”

Anyone interested in joining Thame Cycling Club should enquire via the website at www.thamecc.co.uk or via email at thamecycling@gmail.com