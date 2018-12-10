Animal lovers can help serve up Christmas treats at Lewknor rehoming centre

Cats and dogs at Lewknor Blue Cross rehoming centre may be missing out on a snuggly festive season with adoring owners, but their tummies won’t be growling – as their bowls will be filled with a hearty Christmas dinner.

The cats and dogs will chow down on turkey and trimmings, so Lewknor’s pets will still be getting a taste of home.

Dedicated animal-loving volunteers and Blue Cross staff will be at the rehoming centre on London Road on Christmas day to make sure the pets get some festive spirit and a lot of love!

Clare Cruttenden, centre manager at Blue Cross Centre Lewknor, said: “Christmas time is a wonderful time to think of others, and it’s always uplifting to see the community come together and help those who might not experience the warmth and love the festive season can bring.

“We’re really grateful to those who are also thinking about pets too, who may have lost their owners or been abandoned. On Christmas day our centre will be making sure the pets feel the festive spirit, by serving them up a hearty meal. We couldn’t do our work without the support of our community, so the team at Blue Cross is calling out to animal lovers for their help to make this an extra special Christmas for pets in need.”

Last year Blue Cross helped nearly 30,000 pets with its veterinary services, rehomed almost 9,000 pets, and helped more than 8,000 people grieving pets who had passed away.

Blue Cross is asking for a donation of just £1 to help fill a pet’s bowl with festive food, so the animals at Lewknor get a taste of home. To donate, visit https://www.givepenny.com/cambridge-rehoming-centre-chrstmas-dinner-

Tips for owners to keep pets safe this Christmas can be found at

https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet-advice/keeping-your-cat-safe-christmas

and

https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet-advice/christmas-dangers-dogs