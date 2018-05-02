An evening of laughter promised as the Thame Players present a whodunnit

A hilarious spoof that promises an evening of laughter is being presented by Thame Players.

Murdered to Death, by Peter Gordon, is in the best Agatha Christie tradition and is being performed at the Players Theatre, running from Tuesday, May 8 until Saturday, May 12, at 7.45pm.

Described as a ludicrously funny ‘whodunnit’ story, it features a cast of stereotypical characters doing stereotypical things. There’s a blustering English colonel with a suitably stiff upper lip, a well-meaning local sleuth who seems to attract murder wherever she goes, the village policeman - a bumbling and appropriately named Inspector Pratt, a shady French art dealer, and a femme fatale. The whodunnit is completed with the faithful family butler in a country house setting in the 1930s.

They get caught up in the side-splitting antics which follow the mysterious death of the owner of the house.

Adam Hurst, director of the production, said: “Murdered to Death provides the perfect recipe for a great comedy. If you enjoy watching the play half as much as the cast enjoy performing it, then you are in for a wonderful evening’s entertainment.”

Tickets are £9, concessions £8, from Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame, call 01844 217228 or from www.thameplayers.co.uk

Murdered to Death was written by Peter Gordon, one of the UK’s most popular playwrights. To date, he has written thirteen comedies, a psychological thriller and a one-act comedy. It is part of the ‘Inspector Pratt’ trilogy, which also includes Secondary Cause of Death and Death by Fatal Murder, described as ‘deliciously wicked’, ‘hilarious’ and ‘very clever’. These plays have had over 1,000 professional and amateur tours and productions in the UK and overseas, including USA, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.