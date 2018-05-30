‘Ambitious’house design wins top award for architects in Thame

A team of architects in Thame have won an award for an ‘ambitious’ house design in Long Crendon.

Lynn Palmer Architects have been crowned regional winners in the annual Local Authority Building Control Awards 2018 for their house on the High Street, seeing off stiff competition from five other architectural practices across Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The house won ‘Best Extension to an Existing Home’, and it is no surprise given its background.

Constructed in 2017 by local builders TGC based in Monks Risborough the house has already featured in Channel 4’s ‘Best Laid Plans’ presented by Charlie Luxton who described the house as “an ambitious design, it’s wonderful I love it” as well as the featuring as the Independents ‘Inspiring House of the week.’

The LABC awards are the most significant business to business awards in the building control sector. The LABC regional building excellence awards recognise quality in all types of building project.

Lynn started her practice eight years ago from her dining room table and has since seen it grow into an architectural practice employing a team of eight.

Lynn is very much involved when it comes to working with clients and at the heart of the practice is a strong focus on communication and trust. Her dedicated team of architects and architectural technologists provide clients with a 3D model of their builds, and a virtual reality package allows you to experience your dream build before a single brick is laid.

Lynn Palmer Architects are also ‘Investors in Education’ Award winners, nominated by Lord Williams’s School. The award from The Oxfordshire Business Education Alliance was given in recognition of the work they do with the pupils at the school.

Lynn said: “We enjoy taking part in the ‘human library’ and often offer work experience opportunities to students hoping to inspire and encourage the next generation of talented architects.”

Lynn and her team will attend the final awards in London in November.