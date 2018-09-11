All the fun of the fair in Thame and note the road closures

Residents are being reminded of road closures as Thame prepares to welcome the fair back to town.

The September Fair will be in Thame between Thursday, September 20 and Saturday, September 22.

The fair will be open from 4pm to 11pm on Thursday and noon to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

The President of the Showmen’s Guild and the Mayor of Thame will be ringing the bell to officially open the fair on Thursday at 4pm at the Dodgems.

Thame Town Council would like to remind residents and businesses of the road closures which will be in place for the event.

During the fair, a Temporary Road Closure and Traffic Regulation Order will be in force, which will restrict the entry of vehicles to the centre of Thame from 4pm on Wednesday, September 19 until noon on Sunday, September 23.

Traffic movement will be restricted and barriers will be in position at the following locations:

High Street at the junction with Bell Lane.

North Street at the junction with Wellington Street.

Upper High Street at the junction with East Street.

Rooks Lane at the Upper High Street junction.

Nelson Street at the Upper High Street junction.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park in the road or on the pavements of these affected roads.

Anyone parking will run the risk of causing an offence by obstruction and cars will be removed.

Both the High Street and Upper High Street car parks will be closed.

During the road closure, town centre bus stops will relocate to: The Thatch (buses to Oxford), Thame Museum (buses to Aylesbury) and Old Police Station (buses to High Wycombe). The taxi rank will move to North Street.

Parking regulations on Wellington Street, North Street and Southern Road will commence at 7am on Wednesday, September 19, to assist with traffic flow ahead of the town centre road closure.

Access permits are available for residents whose property is located within the road closure and have off-street parking. To apply for a permit, please contact Thame Town Council or visit the Town Hall.

Full details of the Road Closure Order can be viewed at the Information Centre in Thame Town Hall.