Accountants in Thame join forces with business advisory group

A specialist accounting practice for the dental sector, based in Thame, has been acquired by one of the UK’s fastest growing business advisory groups.

DBS Chartered Certified Accountants, in Station Yard, have joined forces with the Baldwins Group.

DBS was formed in 1990 and now services more than 400 dental clients around the UK, ranging from practice owners, partnerships and self-employed dental associates, through to therapists and hygienists.

Services beyond bookkeeping and payroll range from advising on the purchase and sale of practices, through to facilitating finance options for paying patients.

The deal with Baldwins means DBS will now trade as ‘DBS part of the Baldwins Group’ from its existing Thame office, which employs 12 members of staff.

DBS’ senior management team George Manolescue, Vanessa Pople, Nick Stewart, Judith Carrington and all other staff will remain with the business.

George said: “Joining a national group such as Baldwins where we can tap into their varied expertise marks the start of an exciting new era for DBS. We will be able to build on the hard work of the past 28 years.

“It is also brilliant news for our clients as they will now automatically have access to a wide range of business advisory services rather than having to be referred to a third party.

“Being able to access advisory services from one source is particularly ideal given the dental industry is currently seeing growth in private dentistry, which means an increasing number of clients require constructive business planning to exploit the opportunities in the market place.

“It is business as usual for all of our clients, and we are looking forward to working with like-minded professionals at Baldwins to take DBS to the next level.”

DBS is the third Oxfordshire accountancy practice to join Baldwins after Clark Howes and Morgan Cameron joined the group last year. Baldwins now has 66 offices around the UK.

Ian Gould, regional director at Baldwins, added: “Working with DBS is a real coup for Baldwins. The team has built up extensive expertise in the dental sector, which is going from strength-to-strength.

“With DBS joining the group it will significantly boost our existing Scottish dental sector offering, which is already market leading under the direction of Roy Hogg. Importantly it will fully address the regional differences between the north and south of the Border, allowing us to truly offer an exceptional national service.”

Baldwins is part of the CogitalGroup – an international business services group with annual revenues of £480m, employing around 6,000 people across 170 offices.