A giant penis, crop circles and lunch at Chequers, Donald Trump’s visit to Aylesbury Vale as it happened

Donald Trump’s visit to Aylesbury Vale was eventful to say the least and you can relive it with our feed and first-person take on the day.

Following the activities surrounding the visit of Donald Trump to Aylesbury Vale today we arrived at Butler’s Cross at 09:30am where there was already a huge Police presence of around 20 officers and 5 cars, as well as a road block for Missenden Road which leads to Chequers. Protesters were also starting to gather though at that time there was probably only about 30 of them. However they were arriving regularly and in larger and larger numbers. By around 10:45am the Police presence had doubled with helicopters also circling overhead. The protesters were in full voice chanting “shame on Trump”. At its peak I would estimate up to 250 people had turned out to let their disdain be heard. Two protesters dressed up as Donald Trump and Theresa May and intermittently stopped the traffic to perform rituals such as Trump groping May or May doing her now infamous curtsy (which she performed in front of Kate Middleton). Later in the day, at around 12:00pm, some protesters climbed Coombe Hill and made a huge phallic symbol out of toilet roll, presumably in the hope that Trump would see it from the windows of Chequers. There was however at least 8 Police officers stationed up there and they quickly removed it.