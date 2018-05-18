A day of sun and sounds at Thame’s Music in the Park

More than 4,500 people enjoyed a fantastic day of music and dance at Music in the Park in Elms Park, Thame, on Sunday, May 6.

The finale saw headliners the Bootleg Bee Gees get everyone boogying along to Stayin’ Alive, Night Fever, Tragedy and other hits.

Thame Mayor Tom Wyse officially opened the event and was followed on the Dome Stage by the winners of the Lord Williams’s School Singer of the Year contest.

A special Youth Hour got events under way in the ASM Acoustic Tent, while the bands got into their stride on the Bands Stage.

With temperatures around 25°C, the weather was much better than in recent years, and the crowds arrived early and stayed late.

With more than 30 acts over three stages, visitors had a wide variety of music to enjoy, from rock, pop, blues and acoustic to classical, jazz and choir, as well as dance.

There were also activities for children, including the Barley Hill Church BASE craft tent, where kids could be left to enjoy a range of fun activities with trained volunteers, while parents had the chance to enjoy the music.

Organising committee chairman Chris Fram said: “Music in the Park got the fine weather it deserved this year. The good numbers also mean we will have raised a good sum of money to help good local causes. Watch this space for news of next year’s Music in the Park.”

See www.facebook.com/MusicInTheParkThame