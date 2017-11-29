£10k fundraising target smashed in campaign for Macmillan

A bumper fundraising campaign held in Haddenham has raised more than £12,000 to help cancer patients.

Jane Gollins, proprietor at Bradmoor Farm, smashed her £10,000 fundraising target by taking part in the Macmillan Cancer Support ‘Brave the Shave’ campaign.

A total of £12,500 has been raised at Bradmoor Farm by customers, staff, suppliers, family and friends - and money is still coming in.

Jane hosted a packed out fundraising event at the farm shop and cafe, where a raffle, auction and additional donations all helped to exceed the original target.

Jane said: “I am overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received. A huge thank you to everyone who has donated in anyway. It was humbling to see so many people turn up on the night, I am astounded by the amount we have raised together. A special mention must also go to Harriot and Claire at Twenty Four Hair in Princes Risborough for giving up their time to come along and do the head shave.”

Paresh Nar, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: “I really can’t express how amazed and touched I am with the support that has been shown to Jane and the huge amount of money that has been raised.

“£12,115 could operate our Support Line for a day. 790 people in Buckinghamshire called the Macmillan Support Line last year.

“Our support line is staffed by cancer support specialists. They are here for everyone affected by cancer, whatever they need. They can answer questions about cancer types and treatments, provide practical and financial support to help people live with cancer, and are there if someone just wants to talk.”

One Macmillan Support Line caller said: “I have had to fight and strive for every bit of information and having someone just say ‘do you want me to tell you about that’ was a breath of fresh air.”