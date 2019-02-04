Pictures show inside decrepit abandoned Aylesbury football stadium as it sits empty 13 years after club's eviction

The site has been the subject of several planning applications in the time since the Ducks eviction which has seen them playing out of the town at the likes of Chesham United and Thame United. Plans were submitted to demolish the old ground and turn it into houses and a care home. But 13 years later the stadium sits empty, unused and unloved in what is one of the biggest travesties in Aylesbury's sporting history. Ducks' former groundsman Pete Ash was regularly recognised for cultivating what was regarded one of the finest playing surfaces in the country. Now it sits decrepit, a wasted facility. These sad but fascinating pictures in our gallery, taken years after the eviction, show inside the Buckingham Road stadium.

1. Inside Aylesbury United's abandoned football ground Pictures taken years after Aylesbury United were evicted from the stadium, which has now sat empty for 13 years Harry other Buy a Photo

2. Inside Aylesbury United's abandoned football ground Pictures taken years after Aylesbury United were evicted from the stadium, which has now sat empty for 13 years Harry other Buy a Photo

3. Inside Aylesbury United's abandoned football Pictures taken years after Aylesbury United were evicted from the stadium, which has now sat empty for 13 years Harry other Buy a Photo

4. Inside Aylesbury United's abandoned football ground Pictures taken years after Aylesbury United were evicted from the stadium, which has now sat empty for 13 years Harry other Buy a Photo

View more