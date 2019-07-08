Lemurs celebrate Wimbledon by Djok-ing around at nearby Woburn Safari Park

As the Wimbledon tennis tournament enters its second week, the Ring-tailed lemurs at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire have been joining in the fun with masks of some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Rafael ‘Rafa’ Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Visitors to the park watched on as the adorable Lemurs interacted with the masks, peering at them in fascination and even holding them to their faces, resulting in a brand new look for the tennis superstars.

Ace Lemurs at Woburn

Leanne Emmett, Animal Keeper at Woburn Safari Park, said: “Wimbledon is one of the highlights of the summer calendar and our Lemurs had great fun deciding which tennis heavyweight they were going to back this year. Ring-tailed lemurs are the most active of our lemur species here at Woburn so they have a lot in common with their new super-fit pals Djokovic and Nadal!”

The Lemurs can be found in the ‘Land of the Lemurs’ area of the Park’s Foot Safari. Woburn is home to four species of these endangered mammals: Black and White Ruffed lemurs, Red Fronted lemurs, Red-bellied lemurs and Ring-tailed lemurs. The ring-tailed lemur is the most iconic lemur species of Madagascar, easily identified by their distinctive black and white striped tail. They will spend more time on the ground than any other lemur species, moving on all fours with their tail in the air.

