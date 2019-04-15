Console Corner: Outward review

Outward has cult classic potential.

To set the scene you play an adventurer who must survive through a combination of stealth and battle against the threat of creatures and extreme environmental conditions.

Outward is out now on PS4, XB1 and PC

Indeed one of the biggest threats you must protect yourself from are infectious diseases. Not to mention making sure you get enough sleep and stay hydrated.

Aurai is a deadly but imaginatively crafted world and the key to success is coming up with a winning formula to survive in the wilds as you explore alone or in co-op mode.

Nine Dots Studio claims Outward offers a unique experience with every playthrough.

On paper it should be a chart topping must-play open world RPG but it doesn’t quite hit those lofty heights.

In terms of graphics it’s not a feast for the eyes. This could be forgiven if there was an awesome innovative combat system and faster loading times. But there isn’t. Beginning your adventure with next to nothing you are thrust into the world with only the basics and your wits to survive and progress.

There is no level system to this game and your main boosts come from training by speaking to NPC’s and the crafting or finding of better weaponry and armour.

You guide your way around the world with the help of a static map with just a few main structures/areas pointed out but that is all the help you will get.

You have to recognise your area in order to make your way to key points which actually works really well as you find yourself exploring and not just running directly to your goal point. But combat is very rigid and your actions feel delayed from when you actually press the button which I found very frustrating. You can however speed up your dodging and moves by dropping your backpack which is a nice touch.

There is an element of replay appeal to the game which seems to offer many ways to complete quests. But the negatives counteract that in many respects.

At £27.99 or thereabouts you are kind of getting what you pay for and you will be hard-pressed to find better value anywhere else, particularly on PS4. I can see many months from now that Outward may well be offered up on as free download on the PS Store at which point it will undoubtedly prove very popular and may just become something of a cult classic. But for a purchase right now it is lacking in too many areas.

On: ps4, XB1 & pc

Rating 6.5/10