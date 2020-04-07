Asian bull elephant introduced to the females at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Matchmaking at Whipsnade

A 12-year-old Asian bull elephant was recently introduced to the females in the herd for the first time since arriving at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo last year.

Elephants at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, taken by Zookeepers. (C) ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Zoo keepers captured the moments when Ming Jung met the female Asian elephants at the zoo.

Moving to Whipsnade from Antwerp, as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), where a studbook holder coordinates the breeding programme for an entire species to ensure a healthy and genetically diverse population is protected in zoos.

Classified as Endangered and with numbers in decline a birth would be a celebration for the whole species - Ming Jung has clearly taken his matchmaking role very seriously.

ZSL Animal Operations Manager, Matthew Webb said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the introductions between Ming Jung and our girls has been so positive – we just didn’t realise how well they would go!

Ming Jung at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. (C) ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

“Animal introductions are something we carefully manage to ensure they are all content and ready – the elephants ‘meet’ over fences first and we observe their behaviour.

"The girls seemed really receptive to Ming Jung, and he is quite obviously smitten with them!"

Matthew added: “Ming Jung is a genetically important animal for the future of the species – he represents a new lineage.

Elephants at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. (C) ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

"We work really closely with the elephants and know their personality traits and quirks – so we’ll watch those for any signs, and in six weeks a scan should tell us if we can expect a new arrival in 22 months!”