Gaming giant Nintendo teams up with education programme to give back to grassroots computing

Nintendo UK has announced it is the new lead partner for the Digital Schoolhouse (DSH) programme ahead of what is predicted to be a landmark year.

Nintendo UK is supporting the not-for-profit programme delivered by the UK games industry trade body Ukie to embed itself in the grassroots of Computing, benefiting future generations by delivering play-based learning and industry best practice to a projected 32,000 pupils this academic year. It will help enable the programme’s expert network of over 55 schools and colleges to bridge the gap between industry and education, combining fun, innovation and creativity with learning.

Pupils in the programme

Nintendo UK is also supporting the next edition of DSH’s pioneering national schools esports tournament.

The Digital Schoolhouse Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle will provide an immersive career experience for students allowing them to develop practical and soft skills with participation in professional esports roles, such as team hosting and production crafted by the video games industry for education. For the first time ever pupils will be able to learn anytime, anywhere with the Nintendo Switch console giving them a fully flexible and personalised experience.

The esports tournament is expected to reach 60 schools and colleges, and over 6000 pupils, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle on Nintendo Switch expected to engage an even larger base of players than ever before

Kalpesh Tailor, Head of Communications at Nintendo UK said the company is 'extremely excited' about the initiative.

"The Digital Schoolhouse programme uniquely combines computing, fun, creativity and innovation, all of which are synonymous and at the heart of Nintendo’s values," he said.

"Through this collaborative partnership we aim to reach more teachers and pupils than ever before, in order to help inspire the next generation of young minds across the UK.

"Through Digital Schoolhouse Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle with Nintendo Switch, as well as through other play-based learning initiatives, we want to be able to provide young adults with fun and unique experiences that will form positive lasting memories as well as foster the development of skillsets within students which they can take with them into their future.”

Shahneila Saeed, Director of Digital Schoolhouse, is delighted to have Nintendo's support, saying: "DSH has evolved enormously in just three years and their support means we can reach more pupils and teachers than ever with our transformative and inspiring programme.

"To date, these partnerships have helped DSH achieve national expansion and rapid growth, which is testament to the significant commitment from schools across the country to improve their digital skills provision. Nintendo is the latest global company to pick up the baton and push forward the programme into the next academic year.”