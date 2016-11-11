Win tickets to Christmas panto Aladdin at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

We have teamed up with the Genie and Aylesbury Waterside Theatre to offer four free tickets for this year’s Christmas panto Aladdin to a lucky winner.

You can win tickets to watch Aladdin starring Michelle Collins on Wednesday December 28th at 6pm at Aylesbury’s fantastic Waterside Theatre.

One lucky winner will get four free tickets for the show, which also stars Bucks’ very own funny man, Andy Collins as Aladdin’s cheeky and mischievous brother, Wishee-Washee.

Making her panto debut as her princess namesake is stunning TOWIE beauty Jasmin Walia. And not to be outdone on the glamour stakes and making up this perfect panto line-up, prepare yourselves for larger-than-life ‘Dame Extraordinaire’ Britain’s Got Talent’s La Voix, bursting onto the stage as Aladdin’s long suffering mum, Widow Twankey.

All you have to do is email the correct answer to the following question to damien.lucas@jpress.co.uk and be sure to include your full name, address and phone number and put ALADDIN COMP in the subject header.

Your details will not be shared with any third parties and the winner will be chosen at random and passed on to the theatre to arrange your prize.

Aylesbury Waterside pantomime Aladdin, Christmas 2016. Starring Danny Colligan as Aladdin, Jasmin Walia as Princess Jasmine, Michelle Collins as the Genie of the Ring and Andy Collins as Wishee Washee

Q) Which of the following items is famous in the story of Aladdin?

a) Magic pillow

b) Magic teapot

c) Magic lamp

The deadline for entries is midnight Wednesday November 30th 2016.

For more information or to book tickets visit the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre website.