Resident director on Jane Eyre Hannah Drake tells us all about bringing the show to life on the stage.

In the video she chats about the challenges of adapting the novel for the stage, how to put a contemporary slant on the Victorian era and also gives us a behind the scenes tour of the set and how it is put together for the stage.

Jane Eyre

Jane Eyre can be seen at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre until Saturday April 29. For tickets call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury.