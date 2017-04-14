Top one night shows in Aylesbury

The man who acted as Michael Jackson’s body double for several years and who is starring in a movie about him is back on tour with his tribute act to the King of Pop.

Navi met and worked for Michael Jackson, and has finished completing a film about the last two years of Jackson’s life for Lifetime in America.

Now he is back touring with his tribute show King of Pop and will stop at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 10. On stage with Navi will be guitarist Jennifer Batten who worked with Jackson on three sellout world tours and is a legend in her own right amongst his fans.

Initially picked to play on the Bad tour, Michael was so impressed by the talented musician with the instantly recognisable massive mane of white blonde hair that she joined him for the next 10 years, playing on his Dangerous and History tours.

Tickets for King of Pop start from £25.

There are plenty of other one night shows during spring with tributes, music and dance.

The night after the MJ tribute, Mercury arrives to pay homage to British rock band Queen. Including fantastic performances of hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga and We Are The Champions, the show is on at 7.30pm on Thursday. May 11. Tickets from £23.40.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns for a concert of outstanding classics at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 24, featuring Schubert, Beethoven and Brahms. Tickets from £12.90.

Television and recording star Joe Longhorn returns to Aylesbury at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 25, with his sensational live band. Join Joe as he takes his audience on a roller coaster of songs and impressions including Tom Jones, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. Tickets from £22.75.

Northern Ballet present two daytime performances of Goldilocks and the Three Bears to enable little ones to enjoy live ballet for the first time. The child friendly 40 minute performances will take place at 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, June 10. Tickets £10.90.

Brian Poole and The Tremeloes will take audiences back to the Sixties as Brian is joined by Len ‘Chip’ Hawkes and Dave Munden, original singers of the hits, backed by recording stars Vanity Fare. This nostalgic evening is at 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 20. Tickets £25.90.

Rounding off June is The Big Chris Barber Band at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 28. Chris is one of the last British jazz legends and will be celebrating his 68th anniversary and 100 years of jazz. Tickets from £24.90.

For full details of all shows and many more besides, and to book online go to www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call the box office on 0844 871 7607