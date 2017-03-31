Jane Eyre visits Aylesbury

This year marks the 170th anniversary of the first publication of Jane Eyre, a significant time to be touring Charlotte Bronte’s classic and much loved story.

The highly acclaimed co-production between the National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic will arrive at the Waterside in Aylesbury at the end of April.

And the story of trailblazing Jane is as inspiring as ever, with this bold and dynamic production telling the story of one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfilment. From her beginnings as a destitute orphan, Jane Eyre’s spirited heroine faces life’s obstacles head on, surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal before taking the ultimate decision to follow her heart.

Director Sally Cookson said: “Adapting a novel for the stage is a challenging prospect, especially when that novel is cited as many people’s favourite of all time. It is always daunting when you’re working on a story which everyone knows so well, because you want to surprise and maybe challenge people’s expectations, without losing any of the things which make them like the story in the first place.”

Ms Cookson said she had been intrigued by the story ever since seeing a film version as a child.

She admitted: “I didn’t actually read the novel until I was in my early 20s and I remember thinking while I read it, ‘this is a clarion cry for equal opportunities for women, not a story about a passive female who will do anything for her hunky boss’.”

Jane Eyre is on at 7.15pm from Monday, April 24 - Saturday, April 29, with additional 2pm matinees on the Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets cost from £15 and can be booked online at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call the box office on 0844 871 7607.