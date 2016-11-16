Guides: Christmas pantomimes 2016

It is time to cheer for the heores and boo and hiss at dastardly villains as pantomimes and Christmas shows hit the south Midlands region.
We present the biggest and the best Christmas shows in the handy guide.
**************************************
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
**************************************
WHAT: Jack and the Beanstalk
WHERE: Royal and Derngate, Northampton - Derngate stage
DATE: Friday, December 9 to Saturday December 31
HOW MUCH: Between £11 and £30
STARS: Blue’s Simon Webbe stars as Jack while both Ashleigh Butler and Pudsey who won Britain’s Got Talent will appear
TICKETS: Box Office - 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk
************************************
WHAT: Peter and the Starcatcher
WHERE: Royal and Derngate, Northampton - Royal stage
DATE: Tuesday November 29 to Saturday December 31.
HOW MUCH: Between £10 and £26
TICKETS: Box Office - 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk
*************************************
WHAT: Second Star To The Right
WHERE: Royal and Derngate, Northampton - Underground stage
DATE: Friday, December 2 to Saturday January 7
HOW MUCH: From £9.50
TICKETS: Box Office - 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk
*************************************
WHAT: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
WHERE: The Deco Theatre, Northampton
DATE: Friday December 9 to Thursday, December 29
HOW MUCH: From £10
STARS: Coronation Street’s Mick Cohcrane returns from last year as does Kim Taylforth. The Gadget Show presenter David McCleland will appear.
TICKETS: Box Office - 01604 622749 or visit www.thedeco.co.uk
**************************************
WHAT: Beauty and the Beast
WHERE: The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering
DATE: Saturday December 10 to Monday January 2
HOW MUCH: Between £12 and £17.50
STARS: Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison stars as the evil Malevolent.
TICKETS: Box Office - 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk
**************************************
WHAT: A Christmas Carol
WHERE: The Core at Corby Cube
DATE: Thursday December 8 to Saturday December 31
HOW MUCH: From £9 to £13.50
TICKETS: Box Office - 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com
**************************************
WHAT: The Russian Ice Stars present Snow White on Ice
WHERE: The Castle, Wellingborough
DATE: Wednesday December 14 to Friday December 30
HOW MUCH: From £18
TICKETS: Box Office - 01933 270007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk
**************************************
BUCKINGHAMSHIRE
**************************************
WHAT: Dick Whittington
WHERE: Milton Keynes Theatre
DATE: Thursday December 8 to Sunday, January 15
HOW MUCH: Between £14 and £35
STARS: Eastenders actress Samantha Womack plays the villainous Queen Rat. X Factor’s Stacey Solomon plays Fairy Bowbells and Kev Orkian returns to the venue.
TICKETS: Box Office - 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes
**************************************
WHAT: Aladdin
WHERE: The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
DATE: Friday December 9 to Saturday December 31
HOW MUCH: Between £12 and £31.50
STARS: Another former Eastenders star, Michelle Collins, appears alongside The Only Way is Essex’s Jasmine Walia. Aylesbury pantomime regular Andy Collins returns
TICKETS: Box Office - 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury
**************************************
WHAT: Cinderella
WHERE: Wycombe Swan Theatre
DATE: Saturday December 10 to Saturday December 31
HOW MUCH: Between £20 and £35
STARS: Birds of a Feather actress Linda Robson appears alongside dancer Louie Spencer and comedian Bobby Davro.
TICKETS: Box Office - 01494 512 000 or visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk
**************************************
BEDFORDSHIRE
**************************************
WHAT: Aladdin
WHERE: The Grove Theatre, Dunstable
DATE: Thursday December 8 to Monday January 2
HOW MUCH: From £15.50
STARS: Coronation Street’s notorious villian Brian Capron plays Abanazar
TICKETS: Box Office - 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk
**************************************
WHAT: Cinderella
WHERE: The Corn Exchange, Bedford
DATE: Wednesday December 28 to Monday January 2
HOW MUCH: From £11
TICKETS: Box Office - 01234 718044 or visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk
**************************************
WARWICKSHIRE
**************************************
WHAT: Beauty and the Beast
WHERE: Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa
DATE: Saturday December 3 to Saturday December 31
HOW MUCH: From £15.50
TICKETS: Box Office - 01926 334 418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk
**************************************
WHAT: Dick Whittington
WHERE: The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
DATE: Wednesday, November 23 to Saturday, January 7
HOW MUCH: Between £10.25 and £22.25
TICKETS: Box Office - 024 7655 3055 or visit www.belgrade.co.uk
**************************************
WHAT: Dick Whittingtom
WHERE: Rugby Theatre
DATE: Friday January 13 to Sunday January 22
HOW MUCH: £11
TICKETS: Box office 01788 541234 or visit www.rugbytheatre.co.uk
**************************************
WHAT: Red Riding Hood
WHERE: Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth
DATE: Sunday December 18 to Saturday December 31
HOW MUCH: £9.50 full price, £8.50 for concessions and members
TICKETS: 01926 856548 or visit www.talismantheatre.co.uk
**************************************
OXFORDSHIRE
**************************************
WHAT: Robinson Crusoe and the Pirate Queen
WHERE: The Theatre, Chipping Norton
DATE: Tuesday November 15 to Sunday January 8
HOW MUCH: From £11
TICKETS: Box Office - 01608 642350 or visit www.chippingnortontheatre.co.uk
**************************************
WHAT: Cinderella
WHERE: Oxford Playhouse
DATE: Friday November 25 to Sunday January 8
HOW MUCH: Between £15 and £27
TICKETS: Box Office - 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com
**************************************
LEICESTERSHIRE
**************************************
WHAT: Jack and the Beanstalk
WHERE: De Montfort Hall, Leicester
DATE: Saturday December 10 to Tuesday January 3
HOW MUCH: From £9.50
STARS: The X Factor winner Sam Bailey returns to her home town.
TICKETS: Box Office - 0116 233 3111 or visit www.demontforthall.co.uk
**************************************
WHAT: Grease
WHERE: The Curve, Leicester
DATE: Saturday November 26 to Saturday January 21
HOW MUCH: Between £10 and £45
TICKETS: Box Office - 0116 242 3595 or visit www.curveonline.co.uk
*************************************
WHAT: Roald Dahl’s The Twits
WHERE: The Curve, Leicester
DATE: Saturday December 10 to Saturday January 21
HOW MUCH: Between £12 and £16
TICKETS: Box Office - 0116 242 3595 or visit www.curveonline.co.uk
*************************************
HERTFORDSHIRE
**************************************
WHAT: Peter Pan
WHERE: Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage
DATE: Friday November 25 to Sunday January 22
HOW MUCH: From £16
STARS: Emmerdale’s Tom Lister stars in the show
TICKETS: Box Office - 01438 363200 or visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk
**************************************
WHAT: Show White and the Seven Dwarves
WHERE: Alban Arena, St Albans
DATE: Thursday December 8 to Sunday, January 8
HOW MUCH: From £20.25
STARS: Eastenders star Rita Simons appears
TICKETS: Box Office - 01727 844488 or visit www.alban-arena.co.uk
**************************************
Are there any other pantomimes going on in and around the seven counties? Please email full details to steve.mills@jpress.co.uk and we’ll add them to this list.
Almost Done!
Registering with Thame Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.