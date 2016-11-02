Go wild with Steve’s show about nature

It has been a busy past couple of years for Steve Backshall and it is about to get busier.

He’s stepped on to the Strictly dance floor, explored mountains, written a book and he goes on tour later this year, visiting Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on Wednesday, November 16.

Steve said: “There will be some video clips and some deleted scenes and there will be a chance for the audience to ask questions and to have an interactive relationship with the audience. To begin with, we were experimenting in the early days but they have got better.”

While he might be one of the most authoritative naturalists on television, he suspected his life would go down a different route.

Steve said: “I always wanted to do something with wildlife but I thought I would be writing. Doing it for television came about by accident really.

“I had this idea for a programme and went off for a few weeks to the jungles in Colombia and just shooting it on my own camera. And that was how it started.

“It is nice to do that, even now with some of the shows rather than doing it with several lighting, sound recordists and cameramen all sweating away. I only describe them like that because they’d describe me in the same way.

“But there is a need to make the programmes in a different way.”

Tickets for the tour can be bought in advance by visiting www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury or by calling the box office on 0844 871 7607.