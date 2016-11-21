Former members invited to join party

Almost 100 years of energetic, enthusiastic and first rate productions will be celebrated when members of an amateur theatre group gather to mark an important anniversary.

And former members of Berkhamsted Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (BAODS) and Berkhamsted Theatre Company (BTC) are encouraged to join in the party at the Civic Centre on Sunday December 4.

Berkhamsted Theatre Company, formerly known as Berkhamsted Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, was formed in 1926 and has been entertaining audiences in and around the area for the subsequent 90 years.

The 1926 programme featured a play, Lord Richard in the Pantry, and in the 90 intervening years BTC has produced everything from Gilbert and Sullivan, Shakespeare, Cole Porter, plays including Educating Rita, Kiss Me Kate and Anything Goes right up to the recent Broadway and West End smash hit productions of Avenue Q and Sister Act.

This year saw a version of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita to commemorate the anniversary.

In May 1926 at a meeting in the Kiku No Chaya Tea Rooms in Lower Kings Road, seventeen local residents decided to form an operatic society for Berkhamsted, and to celebrate BTC has planned the afternoon tea party to take place from 3-6pm on Sunday December 4 in the Civic Centre, giving BTC alumni a chance to catch up with friends old and new.

There will be a cabaret performed by members past and present, as well as a display of photographs and programmes from past shows. A commemorative group photograph will be taken for the archives and will be available to purchase.

As well as calling out to former members to come along to the party, BTC is also seeking help in the search for a long lost leather bound ledger/book which was started in 1926 with all the history of the society.

Tickets to the party are £10 and available from Paula Geere on 07956 968189 or email paula.geere@btinternet.com