Consider yourself at home for Oliver in Aylesbury

Youngsters from across the local area will be among the cast for a youth theatre production of Oliver.

The first ever Stage Experience performance at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre has seen them work with Vivo D’Arte and Aylesbury Vale District Council.

The cast of Oliver

The cast of 126 local performers from across the area aged between seven and 23 started rehearsals yesterday (Monday) which will culminate in performances from Wednesday August 16 to Saturday August 19.

Youngsters from Aylesbury, Tring, Bicester, Hemel Hempstead, Leighton Buzzard, Winslow, Berkhamsted, Buckingham, Wendover and Waddesdon among many others appear in the show.

Oliver! is one of the most beloved and well-known British musicals that vividly brings to life Charles Dickens’ story of the boy who asked for more. With a host of wonderful characters including Fagin, Nancy, Bill Sykes and the Artful Dodger as well as the Workhouse children and Fagin’s gang this show gives many opportunities for all ages to have their moment on stage.

Vivo D’Arte’s co-founder and managing director Dan Cowtan said: “We at Vivo couldn’t be more excited to get into the theatre and create what we have been planning for nearly a year now. With this perfect cast and a production like no other, Oliver should certainly not be missed!”

Theo Collis from Aylesbury who will play Oliver

Tickets for the show cost from £15 and they can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury.