Unique performer in Aylesbury concert

Blues favourite Mick Pini is coming to town with his unique brand of music to entertain all lovers of the genre.

The talented musician, who has been described as a great British Blues player, will play at Queens Park Centre in Aylesbury for the April Blues Night at the Limelight, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

As well as touring Europe with B B King and supporting such Blues greats as Buddy Guy, Freddie King and Jimmy Rogers, Mick Pini has earned himself a strong following of his own, particularly in Europe.

Eric Clapton described him in 1996 as, ‘the legitimate successor to Peter Green’.

But Pini is a unique living legend in his own right, the genuine article.

His authentic voice and outstanding guitar work personifies the Blues in an inimitable way.

Pini has toured the world fro more than 40 years. He lives, breathes, plays and sings with such genuine passion that even his 1954 Fender Stratocaster smokes!

Over the years Pini and his band have won the prestigious Blues Band of the Month award at Talkin’ Blues in Cologne and recorded their definitive album Blues Gonna Be My Way.

The album saw the welcome return of producer Mike Vernon who also produced Pini’s Wildman album.

Pini has also recently recorded an album with Jimmy Carl Black and Roy Estrada.

He will perform at the Limelight at 8pm on Friday April 21.

Tickets cost £10 in advance, £12 on the door.

Book in advance online at www.qpc.org or call the box office on 01296 424332.

The Limelight Bar opens one hour before show start time and the theatre doors open 10 to 15 minutes before curtain up.

There is free parking on site.