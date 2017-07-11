Into The Wild festival returns to region this weekend

Hackney Colliery Band and Molotov Jukebox are among the names playing the Into The Wild Festival which returns to the region for its fourth year this weekend

The three day festival takes place at Hounslow Hall Estate in Buckingham with music across three stages.

Joining both acts will be The Wandering Hearts, The Carnabys, The Launchers, Fudge and the Frequency, (I am) Warface, John Leathers Tarantino Disco, Monks In The Wood, The Scruff, Arc, Malarky, The Hawthornes, Lovelage, Happy Abandon, Ash C, Hoot Has, Meg Hayden, Vajazzle Dynamite, Chop Chop, Motion Enterprise, The Burma Trail, Mike Wyatt, The Relights and Myles Morgan.

There will also be a dance tent with sets by DSilva, Jaded, Xtrah, Close Connection, Tom Belton, Bodymoves, Larry from Brixton Beach, Tom Ludlow, DJ Grouchie and Ed + Dan.

Acts playing the acoustic stage include Annie Bea, Grass Temple, Samuel, Edd Keene, Bea Munro, Emi McDade, John O’Reilly, Redvers & Melissa, Hannah Clive and Darcy’s.

The festival will also include spoken word and wellbeing sessions, food and drink.

Tickets cost £65 for the weekend before fees. Campervan, car parking and glamping passes cost extra.

For full details, visit www.intothewildfestival.co.uk