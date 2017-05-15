Folk duo in Aylesbury

Critically acclaimed folk duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman are appearing at the Limelight Theatre as guests of Aylesbury Folk Club in June.

Kathryn and Sean are long established as one of the UK folk scene’s most rewarding and enduring partnerships.

Twice winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Duo - 2016 and 2013 - the couple’s intimacy and strength of passion on stage has won them many fans and an enviable reputation as songwriters par excellence, whose greatly varied original songs cover such subjects as wicked mermaids, Norwegian legends and a lonely whale.

A lauded singer, one of the finest of her generation, Kathryn is held in high regard by peers and music fans alike. Born and raised in the south Yorkshire mining town of Barnsley, she has simply sung since she could speak.

Her musical parents took great delight in introducing her to many types of music including a regular summer trawl of folk festivals. This engendered a lifelong love of traditional song and also introduced her to some of the finest talent on the UK folk scene.

Whether on stage or in the recording studio Sean Lakeman is a tour de force of modern folk music.

As the eldest of the three Lakeman Brothers he was raised on Dartmoor and has played the guitar since he was six years old.

He was recognised at an early age as one of the most promising guitarists around and learned his trade and travelled the world for a decade with folk popsters Equation.

With a story that includes over 20 years of music making with the likes of Seth Lakeman, Cara Dillon, Kate Rusby and Show of Hands, Kathryn and Sean have consolidated themselves as pillars of modern British folk.

They appear at the Limelight Theatre in Aylesbury at 8pm on Friday June 2.

Tickets cost £15, concessions £13.

Bookings can be made online at www.qpc.org or call the box office on 01296 424332.

There is free parking available on site. The Limelight Bar opens one hour before show start time and the theatre doors open 10 to 15 minutes before curtain up.