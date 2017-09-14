MK Food Fest returns to Great Linford

The weekend sees the return of the MKFoodFest to Linford Manor Park, Great Linford.

After a successful first year, this year’s event is promising to be bigger and better than before.

There are more than 60 stallholders booked for the day, with all of them coming from within a 20-mile radius of the venue for a truly local experience.

With free entry and children’s activities, it is a great day out for the whole family.

Visitors can eat hot food from the selection of streetfood vendors, browse the wares on offer at the farmers market, stroll through the craft food marquee and enjoy a drink from the bar.

Throughout the day there will be talks from chefs and food experts, tasters on offer, foraging walks, music and entertainment.

Pick up a copy of the event brochure for money off deals to use at the event, plus prizes to win.

Hot food at the event is on offer from Clucking Oinks, Saf’s Kitchen, Stu’s Oven, Baja Cantina, the Good Times Café, Jeff The Chef, AVegetative State, Crayfish Capers, Pastures Farm and Mr & Mrs Fitz Fabulous Food. Penelope’s Vintage ice-cream van will be back, and afternoon tea is available from Connie’s Travelling Tearoom. In the farmers market you will find Bucks Star, Reasons to Season, Catering U Like, Indian Orchard, Beekeeper Honey, Geoff’s Real Artisan Bread, The Broken Spoon, Riverford Organic Boxes, Chin’s Kitchen, Tyco’s Treats, The Wonder Kitchen, Open Air Foods, Page & Moyse, Coldsmoking Cookery School, Didi’s Cakes, Neneview Dairy, Bourton Farmed Foods, Peels Juice Bar, Kandola’s Kitchen, Foxdenton, Jelley Distillery, Moorgate Farm, Smart Raspberry, Karrin Simpson, The Fruity Farmer, The Beer Garage, Tutor Doctor and Community Fridge.

Off to the craft food marquee and in there you can shop with Jam Moo Kow, Nicky’s Fudge, Fistful of Spice, Blue Whisk Bakery, Sin GF Ltd, Chocolate Mill MK, Hippopot Herbs, Minkiemoo Bakery, Kaur Spice, T.Sweetmap, Amazing Grains, Atellier The Brigadeiro, MKSnap and Adrianna’s Bread. Find out more from the Great Linford Allotment Society, The Claire Clark Academy and MK Council Waste Department. Over at the bar you can enjoy drinks from Hornes Brewery, Wharf Distillery, Concrete Cow Brewery, Piccolo Prosecco, Warden Abbey Vineyard and Supremo Coffee.

Enjoy talks throughout the day from chefs and experts including Phil Fanning from Paris House, Jon Adriaenssens, Milton Keynes’ Chef of the Year and proprietor of the Bell & Bear, Emberton, Mark Lees from Crayfish Capers, Catherine from Dotty’s Kitchen, Karrin Simpson, the Milton Keynes Official Birthday Cake maker, Turan from Coldsmoking Cookery School, Laurence Conisbee from Wharf Distillery and Vanessa Cook from Riverford Organic Boxes.

Local charities including the Food Bank will be there so remember to take along a tin of food for their collection box.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm and entrance is free.

Visit www.mkfoodfest.org for more details.