La Voix returns to Aylesbury

Britain’s Got Talent star, La Voix, will be lining up in the pantomime at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre this year.

But before the extravaganza that is the Snow White and the Seven Dwarves in which she will be playing Nursie, in December, she will be performing in a show which is designed for people aged 16 and over.

After sell-out concerts around the world, a small appearance in the Absolutely Fabulous movie and fresh from her record-breaking London season, La Voix is heading back to Aylesbury, following her unforgettable performance in last year’s pantomime as Widow Twankey.

This is a show which will be packed with stunning live vocals, outrageous comedy, dazzling costumes, amazing star guests and her gorgeous Va Va Voom dancers.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Friday, October 6.

Tickets for the show are available from £24 including a booking fee.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance, call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury.