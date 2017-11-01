Flight of the Conchords lands in Milton Keynes

New Zealand comedy-folk duo Flight of the Conchords will bring their first UK tour in seven years to Milton Keynes Theatre

The new dates in March next year are part of 11 shows that have been added to a UK tour due to overwhelming demand.

The new shows will go sale on Friday, November 3 at 10am. Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie will be in Milton Keynes from March 13 to 15.

The pair will be playing numbers from their hit HBO series, which turned ten earlier this year, as well as new material. Clement and McKenzie have both enjoyed screen success since their last tour in 2010.

McKenzie scooped an Academy Award for Best Original song in 2011 for his work on The Muppets movie and appeared in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey a year later. Clement, meanwhile, has appeared in Moana, Legion and the BFG.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes