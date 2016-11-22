Festival night

Tring Together’s annual Christmas Festival is the largest free event in the town’s calendar and this year takes place in the High Street from 6.30 - 9.30pm on Friday (November 25).

The town will be abuzz with shops open for late night trading and Victoria Hall will host Father Christmas and festive stalls selling all manner of decorations, cards and gifts.

The Upper High Street will have a lively atmosphere with a fun fair and Tring Brewery tent just a few paces further down the road.

Dolphin Square will have shopping and entertainment. Lower High Street will be bustling with shops and stalls lining the road. Church Square hosts the main stage with a a full night’s programme of entertainment and where the winner of Design-a-Light will be announced and the grand switch on will take place.