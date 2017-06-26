FEATURED: The Compass Rose

Sywell Crescent, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth PO3 5UH

After a new landlord took over in 2014, The Compass Rose has been going from strength to strength, establishing its reputation as one of the best pubs in Portsmouth. The refurbishment and new decor makes for a vibrant, welcoming and family-friendly environment. With an extensive food menu and a gorgeous outdoor patio, visitors can enjoy a tasty lunch and a pint out in the summer sunshine. A short walk from the pub will take you to Eastern Road, where you can take in a relaxing coastline view.

“After being undecided as to where to go for a drink on a Friday, my son and I popped into the Compass Rose. Been many, many years since I’d been inside this pub. Well I’m glad I went – a very warm welcome, lovely at-home atmosphere, clean, even a nice aroma fi lling the air! Darts, pool, lively music! Very, very impressed and will return soon to try the food. Good luck to the new management, keep up the great work!” | Google review, April 2017

‘‘Went with family including children for Sunday roast, food was amazing, staff were welcoming and friendly, helpful. Would recommend to all.’’ | Facebook review, February 2017

(023) 9269 5303 | www.thecompassrosepub.co.uk

Facebook: thenewcompassrose