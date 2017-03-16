Dairy Milk is top of the Easter chocs in Oxfordshire - but do you agree?

As the Easter eggs roll onto the shelves, old favourite Cadbury’s Dairy Milk has been named as Oxfordshire’s most popular chocolate bar, beating Snickers into second place and soaring away from Galaxy, Ferrero Rocher and Caramac which made up the top five.

Dairy Milk, which first rolled off the Cadbury production line in 1905 led the field by some margin, perhaps not surprisingly given that Brits go through 16 million of them a day. The survey, conducted by money-saving site Voucherbox questioned Brits on their love for chocolate, with the full top ten in Oxfordshire as follows:

TOP OF THE CHOCS IN OXFORDSHIRE

1 Dairy Milk (Cadbury)

2 Snickers (Mars)

3 Galaxy (Mars)

4 Ferrero Rocher

5 Caramac

6 Caramel (Cadbury)

7 Maltesers (Mars)

8 Aero (Nestlé)

9 Peanut M&Ms

10 Fruit & Nut (Cadbury)

The survey also found that one in four Oxfordshire residents are spending approximately £209 a year on chocolate as they get their daily fix. Yet 38% of those surveyed have no idea how much they’re spending, and almost half of respondents (48%) say the cost wouldn’t sway their choice anyway. Chocolate habits may be down to the UK public seizing the opportunity to spend some alone time, with a massive 51% confessing to eating it by themselves. So much for loving someone enough to give away your last Rolo, as only 24% say they are happy to share their treat with their partner.

Over a third (36%) reach for a solid bar above all others – almost double that of the nutty variety which sits in second place (19%).

Interestingly a chewy chocolate is way down the list with only 2% of the nation voting it as their favourite type. It seems Quality Street made a good call removing the Toffee Deluxe, although replacing it with the Honeycomb Crunch is only going to delight 12% of crunchy confectionary fanatics.

Shane Forster, Voucherbox UK manager said: “The British consumer’s relationship with chocolate is clearly not to be messed with. It seems the British public are happiest with a chocolate bar that’s been around for over 100 years. As a large proportion of the population are eating chocolate every day it makes sense to buy in bulk online and shop around for the best deals. Just remember to check who’s in when it’s being delivered as you wouldn’t want to have to share!”