5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Aylesbury area,

1 Art exhibition

Art in Textiles by Barbara Shaw, The Stables, Claydon Courtyard, Claydon Estate,

opens Saturday September 16

The exhibition is a collection of unique fabric interpretations of familiar subjects, using textured, bright and subtle colours, hand stitching scraps of material together in layers to produce a painterly, distinctive style of artwork. The exhibition is split into five themes and includes pictures of creatures, plants and Buckinghamshire landscapes. Barbara will be demonstrating how she produces her collages. Original work will be for sale together with limited edition prints and cards. The exhibition opening times are Saturday, September 16, through to Wednesday, September 20, plus Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24.

www.artintextiles.co.uk

2 Theatre

The Browning Version, Thame Players Theatre off the High Street, 7.45pm now through to Saturday September 16

Terence Rattigan’s classic play set in a public school centres around Andrew Crocker-Harris, an ineffectual schoolmaster who is despised by his unfaithful wife and who is refused a pension when he retires due to ill health. Tickets £9, concessions £8. Available from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call 01844 217228 or online:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

3 Music

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

An opportunity to hear one of the most impressive young pianists around, Tyler Hay, the winner of the 2016 Liszt Society International Piano Competition. Tyler’s programme will include Liszt’s Variations on JS Bach’s Weinen, klagen, sorgen, zagen; Clementi’s last sonata, Didone Abandonata; four of the Nocturnes by John Field which influenced Chopin plus that composer’s powerful Scherzo in B minor op 20. Admission £4, 18 years and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

4 Theatre

Flashdance, New Theatre, Oxford, Monday September 18 through to Saturday September 23

The musical returns to the UK for the first time since 2011 starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton and singer songwriter Ben Adams. Prepare to be blown away with an astonishing musical spectacle and phenomenal choreography to an iconic score that includes the smash hits Maniac, Manhunt, Gloria, I Love Rock and Roll and the award winning title track Flashdance - What a Feeling. The show tells the story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and flash dancer by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream. The show is also coming to the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury from Monday, November 20, through to Saturday, November 25.

www.atgtickets.com/oxford and www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

5 Open musical rehearsal

Aylesbury Choral Society, The Church on Fairford Leys, 7.30pm Tuesday September 19

Anyone interested in finding out more about the choir, giving it a go themselves, or just sitting on the side lines and listening to the lovely music, is welcome to go along to the church on Tuesday evening.

www.aylesburychoral.org.uk