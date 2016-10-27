Variety is the spice of life as drama group put on a night of entertainment

Haddenham Players held a variety show at the Village Hall on Saturday October 22.

Haddenham Players held a variety show at the Village Hall on Saturday October 22.

A performer at a variety show at Haddenham Village Hall PNL-161026-121137001

One Night Stand, produced by Hannah Austin, saw villagers showcase their musical, comic and dramatic talents in one night of entertainment and performance.

Compere Adrian Ripley started the evening with his memory act before steering the audience through the evening’s performances.

Haddenham drama stalwarts Mary Pritchard and Sarah Wood read some entertaining poems while in contrast Dee Pizzo gave a sad reading from Nina Bawden’s thoughts on losing her husband in the Potters Bar train crash in 2002.

The musical entertainment included Haddenham Handbells, singer Cassy Childs and musical duo Tim Armitt and Gus Orchard who performed Flanders and Swann songs.

Compere Adrian Ripley PNL-161026-170114001

Producer Hannah Austin said: “The original idea was a small, one-night show with a variety of acts, potentially getting some of the other groups in the village involved too.

“It was important to me that variety meant variety and so I was thrilled when various members of the players came forward with brilliant songs, hilarious poetry, powerful drama and the offer to compere.

“I then went in search of some music and sketches.

“Looking for a musical act meant that we were joined on the night by the fantastic Haddenham handbell ringers, who added some beautiful music to the evening.

Tim Armitt (red jacket) and Gus Orchard perform during Haddenham Players variety show PNL-161026-170135001

“For some sketches my volunteers were great sports and let me throw some ideas at them and went with it.

“I feel very lucky to have had such a brilliant group of people to work with.”

The group’s next production is the pantomime ‘Snow White and the ‘Seven Little People.

Auditions are now taking place for the production in February 2017.